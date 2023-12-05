READER LETTER | South Africa can still right its wrongs

SA is awash with possibilities. A person can loot state funds and simplyget away with it. Another can sabotage strong government infrastructure like Eskom and walk away with it as if nothing ever happened.
Some can decide to put the whole country into darkness, get paid millions for it through corrupt means and still nothing ever happens to them. Are we a failed state? What happened to the efficiency of our law enforcement agencies?
Bheki Cele is just a loose canon who cannot run the police force. He believes too much in large numbers of inefficiency of his police force. What happened to specialised units like murder and robbery squads, border infiltrators specialists, alcohol abuse squads, etc?
In all of this, we have a president who is always indecisive. A president who can’t take firm decisions and who believes that the buck stops with task teams and ineffective committees. Actually, which department is effectively and efficiently working in SA?
Our parliamentary committees are a complete farce through the EFF’s bullying and incompetency. How does one decide to disrupt a Sona and get away with it? They behave like complete thugs in parliament. Who wants to be governed by these morons?
Can we please have a proper government and parliamentarians of honour who’ll take care of the citizens of this country and its infrastructure? But we can still turn the corner around with indecisive leadership and by limiting the rights in our constitution. Our constitution is just a mess and we need to correct that immediately, otherwise we’ll remain doomed through corruption, sabotage and efficiency.
Pio Mashaba, email
