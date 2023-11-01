×

SA should be united

READER LETTER | Rugby win has united SA

01 November 2023 - 14:49
South Africans came in numbers at the OR Tambo international airport to celebrate the Springboks' rugby world cup victory. The team arrived to a packed airport full of singing and cheering fans.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Bringing the Rugby World Cup home is the collective achievement of all South Africans, old and young, government and private sector as well as former South Africans who still identify with our country.

And let us not forget previous generations who contributed to make an inclusive team a reality. Yes, we are not a perfect nation, but let us not take anything away from this moment by speculating who should been titled to share in the glory. Let this proud achievement unite all South Africans and the extended South African family. We are stronger together!

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

