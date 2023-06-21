As we move closer to the elections, with only 11 months left, we have to think deeply about what we really want. We have 61% of young people who have either given up looking or are desperately looking for jobs.
We are wondering why our economy is still largely in the hands of whites, when the Struggle was meant to reverse that.
There was a belief that free education would change that, leading to an over-supply of university graduates. Many opted for subjects that were easy to pass, but unfortunately, the employrment opportunities for this group of graduates are limited.
Then there are accusations of racism in the workplace and discrimination against blacks, which may have very little to do with the real situation on the ground. We have a toxic labour and employment environment, with unions forever demanding this and that from the employer, regardless of the global economic environment. If they want salary increases they destroy property, intimidate those who want to work, sometimes torching their homes and cars.
All this violence is seen by those who watch TV. Unions think they have a right to dictate terms to the employer, as their demands must be met at all costs or there will be no return to work.
Would you be willing to invest in a country like this? Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but a lot has gone wrong.
When will all the young people who have remained jobless after finishing school ever start building pension funds in preparation for their old age? Something has to change. As we make our mark at the polls, whoever promises to have the ability to change our future for the better, must win the vote.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Vote for change so we all have a better future
Image: Riaan Wolmarans
