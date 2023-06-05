After the national elections of 2024, who will occupy the Office of the President? Either of these three: Cyril Ramaphosa, John Steenhuisen or Julius Malema.
READER LETTER | The Union Building's seat is too hot
After the national elections of 2024, who will occupy the Office of the President? Either of these three: Cyril Ramaphosa, John Steenhuisen or Julius Malema.
What a frightening prospect this is. Ramaphosa has proven to be the most indecisive and sleepiest of them all, and thus totally useless.
Steenhuisen is the white vuvuzela and the most clueless representative of the Washington-London-Brussels Axis in SA. He will simply confirm that this inept Mzansi is a Euramerican outpost indeed. We would become a Washington-London-Brussels vassal in toto.
But Steenhuisen would be amply supported by Euro-America' Fifth Column in SA, which is large: notice how white media, western-funded NGOs, white academics and pro-west black commentators foam at the mouth with their anti “Putrid Putin” venom.
None of these has ever spewed such malice against US, UK or Israeli leaders for committing similar atrocities as allegedly committed by Vlad the Man.
As for the EFF's 'efficient flip floppers' Julius Malema, his only virtue is pointing out that the imperialist agenda in this hopeless Mzansi is an anathema and should never rear its ugly head again. Otherwise, his prospective occupancy of the Union Buildings would be as catastrophic as that of the repeat of Ramasleeper as well as that of prospective Steenhuisen megalomaniac at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.
Neither of these three should occupy the Union Buildings.
Who should, then? Since Velenkosi Hlabisa of the IFP, despite this professional acuity, can never gather sufficient voters to catapult him into the presidency, the better alternative would be for the ANC to push for Dr Naledi Pandor, deputised by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, for the presidency. But that will not happen because the ANC is rarely logical.
Dr Pieter Groenerwald of the FFP would be the best among whites to enter the Union Buildings, an impossible feat without black support. So we shall stick with African leadership for the foreseeable future.
Prof Themba Sono, by email
