I read with interest the letter by armchair political analyst Prof Themba Sono in The Sowetan of June 5. In his letter, “The Union Buildings’ seat is too hot”, Sono opines about “the frightening prospect” that either Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema or John Steenhuisen will occupy the office of the president after the elections next year.
I agree that it would be disastrous for the “indecisive and sleepiest” Ramaphosa and the “flip-flopper” Malema to be in a position anywhere near the Union Buildings in 2024. The corrupt ANC has shown over and over again that it cannot govern and does not have the interests of South Africans at heart. The policies of the EFF have been tried, tested and constituently failed in places such as Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
However, I found Sono’s fantasy comments on Steenhuisen laughable. Without providing any backup or empirical evidence, Sono describes Steenhuisen as a “white vuvuzela” representative of the “Washington-London-Brussels axis in SA”. Why would any patriotic South African, of which Steenhuisen is one, not put SA interests first?
In fact, it is the DA, under the leadership of Steenhuisen, that has demonstrated consistently that where the DA governs, it governs better. Under a DA-run government, the lives of its citizens are better, unemployment is lowest, economic growth is the highest and the interests of its citizens are put first with effective corruption-free delivery.
The best-run municipalities are governed by the DA, confirmed by government bodies such the auditor-general. The Western Cape continues to lead the way in all metrics, including where the most jobs are being created.
Prof Sono conveniently ignores these facts and instead creates conspiracy theories without any supporting evidence to his ludicrous statements.
Manny de Freitas MP and DA shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Prof Sono’s DA conspiracy theories nonsensical
Western Cape leads the way in all metrics
