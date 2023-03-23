×

Letters

READER LETTER | Niehaus, Manyi must just retire

23 March 2023 - 09:24
Carl Niehaus during the constitutional court hearing on the suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane by the president.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It is so pathetic to look at desperate Carl Niehaus and Mzwanele Manyi being tossed around by boys and girls young enough to be their children. 

It wasn’t long when Carl Niehaus was condemned by Julius Malema for being Ace Magashule’s spokesperson: that was Ace’s downfall. But looking at the poor Carl in arms with Malema in their quest for a shutdown, I could only feel pity for him.

Niehaus’ time is long gone, the same applies to Manyi trying hard to be relevant only to be used as a pawn on the chessboard. Retire to an old age home guys, rather than be ice-boys for younger guys.

Your families are surely embarrassed to witness what you are doing.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen

