Letters

READER LETTER | Niehaus is a mascot to corruption

By READER LETTER - 06 January 2023 - 10:13
Carl Niehaus. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Anyone who calls this anti-Ramaphosa gang of thieves a political party needs his head examined; only mentally retarded people will call a den of thieves a political party. Who, in his right mind, would vote for the looting of resources? The only step Carl Niehaus and his hoodlums can take is to campaign at Weskoppies, Sterkfontein and at cemeteries.

Niehaus is in no position to start a political party because he is broke and jobless. So, some big shots are behind this new vehicle for looting. In a perverse way, even though he lost his ANC job and party membership, the Ramaphosa years have been kind to Niehaus.

He's been on a crusade of loyalty to the likes of Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule, Bathabile Dlamini, and the RET hyenas. All these crooks like Niehaus because of his uncanny skills: he's a habitual liar, a sanctimonious con artist and mascot to corruption and incompetence rather than a political player. He has had ample opportunities to don the MK fatigues in which he never trained nor served.

Debt and Niehaus's financial deceit has become the stuff of legends. Niehaus was a synonym for unashamed hypocrisy and venal dishonesty, before he became an empty body of lies in a real soldier's uniform. He will never stop being the undisputed number one cheerleader of Msholozi.

Bushy Green, Kagiso.

