Advocate Dali Mpofu is doing to suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane the same thing he has been doing to Jacob Zuma, leading her down a very dangerous and slippery slope! The bullish Mpofu, with his not-so-bright client Mkhwebane scored an own goal by calling Thuli Madonsela to the impeachment inquiry.
The intention was to embarrass Madonsela, but it backfired! After the mauling by former PP Madonsela, Mpofu and Mkhwebane were left with an egg on their faces. I believe Mkhwebane will forever regret calling Madonsela as a witness in her impeachment inquiry. Mkhwebane stands accused of serious misconduct.
No matter how much Mpofu, Mkhwebane and their acolytes want to believe that this is a political witchhunt by the DA, it is the constitution in action. Mkhwebane was allowed to exercise her legal right every step of the way.
The now suspended Mkhwebane has been dragged in kicking, screaming and clutching at the door frames, calling for postponements after postponements and mounting several court challenges. There had also been an earlier, bizarre attempt to remove the formidable evidence leader, Adv Nazreen Bawa, out of the picture!
Mkhwebane was finally forced to attend her impeachment inquiry when the constitutional court cleared the way. Thuli Madonsela played a significant role in the downfall of JZ, exiting the stage after her damning reports on Nkandla and state capture.
Mkhwebane’s three months stint at the SSA prior to her appointment as PP will face scrutiny this week for sure. At the heart of this historic hearing this week is the role of the SSA, its former director-general Arthur Fraser, and their unholy relationship with Mkhwebane and her office.
Mkhwebane’s wrongdoing? Bad company (Zuma), being economical with the truth, plus incompetence. She is suffering the consequences of involving herself and the office of the PP in the ANC’s factional battles.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Mpofu not helping Mkhwebane with her legal woes
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
