Among those leading the national shutdown action at Church Square in Pretoria is former ANC member Carl Neihaus.
Niehaus was there representing his civil movement African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), which he said intends to register as a political party.
He said the strong law enforcement contingent was reminiscent of the 1976 Soweto uprising.
He claimed some soldiers and police members told him they were unhappy about being deployed as they share the protesters’ sentiments.
“What government is it that looks at its people as if they are the enemy?”
He warned President Cyril Ramaphosa they will retaliate should law enforcement officials tackle the protesters.
Carl Niehaus says deployment of law enforcers reminiscent of 1976 Soweto uprising
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
“I promise, Cyril Ramaphosa, let them unleash the army against the people and we will show them how we are going to deal with them. We will sort them out,” Niehaus told TimesLIVE.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said they were pleased with the turnout of supporters.
“We are very impressed by the turnout of people coming out at midnight when the shutdown started all over the country.”
He could not confirm whether EFF leader Julius Malema would join the protests in Pretoria.
TimesLIVE
