In 2021, Shivambu’s brother, Brian, paid back R4.55m of the loot.
In Mathew chapter 7 in the bible speaks about people who like pointing fingers at others, while committing far worse sins than their enemies.
Why doesn’t the ANC use VBS looting by the EFF leadership to hit back at them? The ANC loses a lot of support for always being on the defensive from its political rivals. They’re always apologetic about everything towards their rivals who use brutal criticism towards them.
It’s election time in 2024 and the ANC must start exposing the criminality of their rivals, the EFF.
Pius Mashaba, email
READER LETTER | ANC must turn up the heat on corrupt EFF
It's ironic that the EFF is chasing after our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, over Phala Phala non-issue while some top EFF leaders have been fingered for stealing from the poorest of the poor.
The two top leaders of EFF, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, are allegedly among the chief culprits in the looting of the VBS bank. It is interesting how these two so-called leaders tried to downplay the scandal when it first emerged in 2020.
They tried very hard to hide their involvement in the looting of the bank started by blacks to help struggling black people.
So much for upright politicians who believe in "clean political governance."
READER LETTER | South Africans are still suffering
READER LETTER | Malema, a self-appointed king of anarchy
!
