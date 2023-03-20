As the political drama in the Tshwane council goes on, a serious and peculiar situation is developingin the battle for control of the municipal strings. It's now a well-known fact that ActionSA has already fired two of its councillors, for what the party said was defying the party position by voting with the opposition.
The DA also conducted the same witch-hunt on its caucus trying to get rid of councillors who voted against their candidate and sided with the opposition. Now this begs the question: how do they know who voted with the opposition, in a secret ballot?
What happened to “voting with your conscience” that the DA advocated from the ANC MPs during the Phala Phala vote?
It's rather unfortunate that parties go to extreme lengths to identify members who vote against party lines. How must people vote? What's the point of a secret ballot if people are expected to vote in a certain way but get into trouble if they vote differently?
It would be interesting if the fired ActionSA councillors took their dismissal further and forced the party to disclose how they obtained the evidence that was used to expel them.
Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | ActionSA, DA hypocrites
