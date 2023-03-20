Who does Julius Malema think he is? He always treats South Africans with contempt like his own supporters. How can he organise a shutdown during these tough economic times? What did he mean when he said his shutdown will make that July unrest look like a Sunday school picnic? Did he mean his supporters must kill people, burn down shops, malls, factories, trucks, cars and so on?
READER LETTER | Malema, a self-appointed king of anarchy
Image: Alaister Russell
Who does Julius Malema think he is? He always treats South Africans with contempt like his own supporters. How can he organise a shutdown during these tough economic times? What did he mean when he said his shutdown will make that July unrest look like a Sunday school picnic? Did he mean his supporters must kill people, burn down shops, malls, factories, trucks, cars and so on?
Malema always makes himself a king of anarchy. There's nothing Malema does without making threats and causing mayhem. When we want to listen to our president addressing our parliament, he threatens the president and wants to deny SA citizens a chance to listen to him, going as far as disrupting him from talking.
Malema is a leader of a very minute party of about 10% of the population, but he thinks he's president of the whole country. He'll never become president. Not in his million flip-flopping years. Never!
There's nothing that he says or talks about that involves service delivery. It's always about the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa or insults to the ANC or his opponents.
Malema has also become our national gossiper. In all of his press conferences, he always has some gossip about ANC leaders on who said what, to whom and when. He turns to Floyd Shivambu for reminders on each gossip that he's forgotten.
His support of foreign criminals is legendary. He does not have the interest of South Africans at heart but expect them to support his shutdown. When his mayhem is done and people are injured, he'll retreat to his safe and calm Sandton mansion and enjoy his great life with his family while having left a trail of destruction in his shutdown wake.
South Africans must ignore this selfish charlatan's shutdown at all cost for their own good and progress. Period.
Pius Mashaba, email
