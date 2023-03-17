Most, if not all of us do not realise that hard work alone is not enough. It needs to go hand in glove, like a belt and a trousers with planning.
READER LETTER | Plan, then put in the work
Most, if not all of us do not realise that hard work alone is not enough. It needs to go hand in glove, like a belt and a trousers with planning.
Proper planning is necessary. You can work hard direction-less like a headless chicken for years and nothing will come to fruitition. It is very fundamental to visit the drawing board before chasing your dreams. Lay out clearly your plans and time frames.
Have a list of all the resources and people who will be needed. Set your goals in short and long-term phases. Before you can even start, do an audit whether your goals are achievable practically or you are just dreaming.
As long as your mind conceives, heart believes, your body says “yes” l can. Remain positive, adamant, optimistic and have unshaken faith like a mountain. Above all, ask for God’s favour with a little prayer and eventually luck will pay you a visit. The sky is the limit.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
