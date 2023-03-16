READER LETTER | Why kids go to school on weekends

In Garankuwa and surrounding townships in northern Tshwane, weekends have become normal school days. From as early as 6am you will see high school learners in full uniform and carrying schoolbags full of books on the way to their respective schools. And later during the day, at about 3pm, the learners can be seen walking back from school to their homes.
Based on the numbers of learners I see on the weekends going to school, it seems more likely that it is all the high school grades, grade 8 to 12. In the past fewer learners could be seen going to school on the weekends, and those were grade 12 pupils.
Last weekend, I saw a similar pattern of learner activity during weekends in Soweto and that got me worried if this was the trend countrywide with black learners in the townships.
I also had an opportunity to be at a few state schools in the suburbs, previously known as Model C schools, on a Saturday and found a different situation. Pupils gatherings here are for sports and other extramural activities, with teachers and parents giving support. I never saw any kids at school on Sunday in these areas.
How come learners in the township schools have attend school the whole week with no opportunity to break for other character building activities like sports and arts? I belive that weekends must be reserved to give our children time to rest, a time to have their school uniforms washed, a time to for sport and other extramural activities, and time for family. .
ities in these schools inadequate that more time is needed to access them adequately?Is these a quest from school managers to obtain higher matric pass rates. I believe that weekends must be reserved to give our children time to rest, a time to have their school uniforms washed, a time for sport and other extramural activities. There must be time for family and , a time to go to church on Sunday.
At this rate we are producing an incomplete child whose focus is to pass exams and grow up lacking crucial social skills. Abolish weekend classes.
Xilumani Nghotsa, by email
READER LETTER | Why kids go to school on weekends
