Two men appeared in the White River magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a municipal chief traffic officer at the weekend.
Charles Mbungeni Mabuza, 35, and Harward Malume Mashego, 38, made separate appearances four days after Judas Chiloane was shot and robbed while parked on the side of the road between Hazyview and Graskop.
According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, Chiloane was with a female friend when the armed suspects emerged from a nearby bush.
“They took the victim's firearm and fatally shot him.
“Chiloane sustained multiple injuries and the suspects fled the scene. The female called for help and the police arrived. He was declared dead at the scene.”
The duo was arrested on Tuesday, with Mabuza being charged for murder and being in possession of a prohibited firearm. Mashego was charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
“The case was also postponed to March 22 for legal aid. The accused remain in custody,” Sekgotodi said.
Duo appear in court over Mpumalanga traffic cop’s murder
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
