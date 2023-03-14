The creative sector welcomes newly appointed minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa. Hopefully, being pragmatic in his leadership style will grow the creative sector and guide it to play its essential role towards nation building and social cohesion.
The country cannot afford a ministry that's waiting to issue condolences statements when its resources can wisely be utilised to benefit citizens. The minister should honestly engage all creative sector practitioners from Khoisans, Afrikaners, Indians, etc to map a new path than nicodemously talking to selected covetous self-appointed representatives.
A long-term plan on quality, cultural and artistic programmes guided by the spirit of patriotism can save SA from its current self-destruction trajectory.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Kodwa should be a breath of fresh air for arts
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
