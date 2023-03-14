×

Letters

READER LETTER | Stop coalitions and vote in outright winners in 2024

14 March 2023 - 09:32
File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

We are sick and tired of conventions copied from around the world and shoved down our throats. Our parliament’s proceedings should be based on ubuntu, an African philosophy of being self through others, because that’s who we are as Africans.

Incessant jokes, guffaws, insults, shoving and pushing and imitating fellow ministers’ twang should all come to an end as we usher in true honourables in 2024. This foreign nonsense of coalition governments must be stopped.

True South Africans, who paid a heavy price for this universal franchise, must vote for an outright political party winner. It is in the people’s hands as real governors of this country to rebuild SA to an equal society – a mandate given to the uncaring, failed and outgoing ANC government. Blacks have been relegated to the lowest rung of the socio-economic standings. We are wallowing in indignity.

Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her ANC comrades have run this country to the ground. They’ve adopted a laissez-faire party. The business of the national legislature, marred by MPs committing even serious offences of sleeping on the job when the country is burning, is below par and unacceptable.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

