×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Protect our police from criminals and illegal foreigners

16 March 2023 - 09:54
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Minister, with due respect, our men  and women in blue are not protected at all - nationals from Zimbabwe and Lesotho are causing havoc in our beloved country.

Your subordinates were mowed down and bludgeoned to death by Zimbabweans in the past days and there was no comment from the leader of EFF condemning this violence against your police because they are his henchmen from the North who are wreaking havoc in our country.

Minister, you knew that your subordinates will be transporting hardcore criminals and undocumented illegal foreigners, with a mere six SAPS police in fancy cars. Minister, step up your gear so not sacrificial lambs by burying our loved ones in blue everyday and then you come to give the family condolences, which must end.

Rey Ntusi, Soweto    

READER LETTER | ActionSA boss Mashaba surrounded by yes-men

ActionsSA leadership  has been exposed to be a one-man show featuring president Herman Mashaba and a few yes men surrounding him and clapping for ...
Opinion
1 hour ago

READER LETTER | Why kids go to school on weekends

Based on the numbers of learners I see on the weekends going to school, it seems more likely that it is all the high school grades, grade 8 to 12.
Opinion
2 hours ago

READER LETTER | Nehawu leadership myopic, hypocrites

What has become of us in a democracy? It’s almost given that a protest for a particular cause will descend into violence and destruction of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...