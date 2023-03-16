Minister, with due respect, our men and women in blue are not protected at all - nationals from Zimbabwe and Lesotho are causing havoc in our beloved country.
Your subordinates were mowed down and bludgeoned to death by Zimbabweans in the past days and there was no comment from the leader of EFF condemning this violence against your police because they are his henchmen from the North who are wreaking havoc in our country.
Minister, you knew that your subordinates will be transporting hardcore criminals and undocumented illegal foreigners, with a mere six SAPS police in fancy cars. Minister, step up your gear so not sacrificial lambs by burying our loved ones in blue everyday and then you come to give the family condolences, which must end.
Rey Ntusi, Soweto
READER LETTER | Protect our police from criminals and illegal foreigners
Image: Elvis Ntombela
