ActionsSA leadership has been exposed to be a one-man show by party president Herman Mashaba and a few yes-men surrounding him and clapping for their next pay cheque.
Judging from the ousting of its Tshwane leader on the allegations of attempted rape, the dismissal of another key coucillor on allegations of her being too close to the fired Tshwane leader and the recent resignation of Gauteng leader Bongane Baloyi.
One can confidently declare that Mashaba is running the party as his personal property. To add salt to injury, his leadership style will be the demise of the party.
He has flatly refused to swallow his pride and join forces with the ANC in coalition arrangements in municipalities, thus depriving his party exposure and key responsibilities in the administration or mayoral committees. His arrogance and sometimes miscalculated political moves will cost the party dearly.
The man cut short his holiday and threatened to resign when his Gauteng leadership were entertaining the idea of voting against then Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. It is only a matter of time before we see another high profile resignation from the party, dashing the hopes of followers. ActionSA needs to be seen playing a huge role in changing the lives of people, not to be caught in politics of shallow principles and pride.
Lesego R Shabangu, Lotus, Pretoria
READER LETTER | ActionSA boss Mashaba surrounded by yes-men
Image: Veli Nhlapo
