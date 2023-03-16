×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

ActionSA is a one man show

READER LETTER | ActionSA boss Mashaba surrounded by yes-men

16 March 2023 - 09:46
ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba.
ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionsSA leadership  has been exposed to be a one-man show by party president Herman Mashaba and a few yes-men surrounding him and clapping for their next pay cheque.

Judging from the ousting of its Tshwane leader on the allegations of attempted rape, the dismissal of another key coucillor on allegations of her being too close to the fired Tshwane leader and the recent resignation of Gauteng leader Bongane Baloyi. 

One can confidently declare that Mashaba is running the party as his personal property.  To add salt to injury, his leadership style will be the demise of the party.

He has flatly refused to swallow his pride and join forces with the ANC in coalition arrangements in municipalities, thus depriving his party exposure and key responsibilities in the administration or mayoral committees.  His arrogance and sometimes miscalculated political moves will cost the party dearly.

The man cut short his holiday and threatened to resign when his Gauteng leadership were entertaining the idea of voting against then Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. It is only a matter of time before we see another high profile resignation from the party, dashing the hopes of followers. ActionSA needs to be seen playing a huge role in changing the lives of people, not to be caught in politics of shallow principles and pride. 

 

Lesego R Shabangu, Lotus, Pretoria

READER LETTER | Nehawu leadership myopic, hypocrites

What has become of us in a democracy? It’s almost given that a protest for a particular cause will descend into violence and destruction of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ackerman's pioneering spirit is inspirational

As Raymond Ackerman, the founder of the Pick n Pay supermarket group, celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 10, the business world is indebted to him ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Protect our infrastructure, deal with vandalism

Last week, large parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane were again left without water because of Rand Water’s inability to protect and ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...