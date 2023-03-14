As Raymond Ackerman, the founder of the Pick n Pay supermarket group, celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 10, the business world is indebted to him for the vast business knowledge and experience he has shared with us through his books such as Hearing the Grasshopper Jump, The Four Legs of the Table and Sprat Catch Mackerel.
I experientially admit that his books are not merely theoretical reads but they're a catalyst that inspires one to business triumphs. The revered nonagenarian had become a role model and inspiration to the business people of today.
It's a grand privilege that we are witnessing the greatness and influence of this living legend of business and entrepreneurship. His is the pioneering father of the contemporary business ventures.
Happy birthday, Mr Ackerman. Live long!
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Ackerman's pioneering spirit is inspirational
Image: Supplied
As Raymond Ackerman, the founder of the Pick n Pay supermarket group, celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 10, the business world is indebted to him for the vast business knowledge and experience he has shared with us through his books such as Hearing the Grasshopper Jump, The Four Legs of the Table and Sprat Catch Mackerel.
I experientially admit that his books are not merely theoretical reads but they're a catalyst that inspires one to business triumphs. The revered nonagenarian had become a role model and inspiration to the business people of today.
It's a grand privilege that we are witnessing the greatness and influence of this living legend of business and entrepreneurship. His is the pioneering father of the contemporary business ventures.
Happy birthday, Mr Ackerman. Live long!
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
TESSA DOOMS | Dr Makwarela’s drama shows lack of proactive accountability in SA politics
READER LETTER | Stop coalitions and vote in outright winners in 2024
PEDRO MZILENI | Working-class protests must be guided by responsible leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos