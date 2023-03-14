×

Letters

READER LETTER | Ackerman's pioneering spirit is inspirational

14 March 2023 - 09:37
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman and his wife Wendy.
Image: Supplied

As Raymond Ackerman, the founder of the Pick n Pay supermarket group, celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 10, the business world is indebted to him for the vast business knowledge and experience he has shared with us through his books such as Hearing the Grasshopper Jump, The Four Legs of the Table and Sprat Catch Mackerel.

I experientially admit that his books are not merely theoretical reads but they're a catalyst that inspires one to business triumphs. The revered nonagenarian had become a role model and inspiration to the business people of today.

It's a grand privilege that we are witnessing the greatness and influence of this living legend of business and entrepreneurship. His is the pioneering father of the contemporary business ventures.

Happy birthday, Mr Ackerman. Live long!

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

