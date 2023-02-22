×

READER LETTER | EFF thrives on chaos, hooliganism and lawlessness

By READER LETTER - 22 February 2023 - 09:36
Members of the EFF stormed the stage, charging towards President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an attempt to disrupt the state of the nation address in Cape Town City Hall.
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander

From the ruckus in parliament, the EFF has now moved their anarchy programme to the Tshwane metro, where members of the mayoral committee were forcibly removed from their offices!

The EFF maintains the mayoral committee must cease to exist now that Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has resigned.

The EFF is a dangerous gang masquerading as a political party; they thrive on chaos and lawlessness! They choose to cause trouble wherever they go because they have no solution for SAs problems.

Government in waiting my foot!

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

