From the ruckus in parliament, the EFF has now moved their anarchy programme to the Tshwane metro, where members of the mayoral committee were forcibly removed from their offices!
The EFF maintains the mayoral committee must cease to exist now that Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has resigned.
The EFF is a dangerous gang masquerading as a political party; they thrive on chaos and lawlessness! They choose to cause trouble wherever they go because they have no solution for SA’s problems.
Government in waiting my foot!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | EFF thrives on chaos, hooliganism and lawlessness
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
