South Africa

'Stop the lies premier, we have not had tap water in over 10 long years'

Maape's boasts about province’s roads a complete lie, they say

20 February 2023 - 07:19
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Days after North West premier Bushy Maape painted a rosy picture of service delivery, citing his hometown of Vryburg in parliament, residents in the area say they are planning to embark on the second protest in a month over lack of services. 

The community of Vryburg in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati municipality, which Maape referenced during his speech at the state of the nation address debate last week, said they haven’t had running water for many years. ..

