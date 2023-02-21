DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink expected to be voted in as Tshwane mayor

Cilliers Brink is set to be elected as the new City of Tshwane mayor. Brink, the DA spokesperson and shadow minister of cooperative governance, is expected to be sworn in as a councillor and then as mayor in the next few days.
Tshwane governing coalition spokesperson Dr Corné Mulder confirmed that the talks between partners were done and that there was an agreement that they will support whoever the DA fielded as a candidate to replace Randall Williams, who resigned last week.
It is understood that Brink beat Katlego Mathebe in a closely contested race for the mayoral chain.
"We wanted to get the right person for the job. Someone who is fit for purpose. He has a lot of experience as a councillor and MMC in Tshwane, so he understands the work in Tshwane," said Mulder.
He added that with the council required to pass the budget by next Tuesday, it was crucial that council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela call an urgent meeting to elect the mayor.
The governing coalition has 109 of the 214 council seats, one more than it is required to pass any vote, making its candidate a shoe-in for the position.
Mulder told Sowetan that the coalition partners accepted the legal advice that the first of Williams's two resignation letters was the legitimate one.
DA Gauteng Provincial Leader Solly Msimanga added: "We accept that there is no mayor or mayoral committee. That is why we want the speaker to call a meeting to elect a new mayor and this must be done with the speed of light," said Mulder.
Msimanga added that Cilliers faced a daunting task as new mayor of Tshwane.
"The combination of lockdown, the period of unlawful ANC administration, poor financial decisions, and prolonged stage 6 load-shedding has had a devastating impact on Tshwane’s finances. The multi-party coalition is under constant attack by the ANC and the EFF, and sustained effort is needed to hold the parties in this coalition together. But we are confident that Cilliers can do the job, and do it with distinction."
