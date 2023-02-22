READER LETTER | Remove all violent learners from schools

Our schools are supposed to be institutions of learning, Instead of being the cradle of knowledge and wisdom it has become a cradle of death.
Fatal student encounters are becoming common place as we teether on the brink of classroom anarchy. Violence at schools has become a global issue. It is a sensitive subject that provokes anxiety and because it arouses emotions and has negative images, which requires courage to face it squarely.
To admit to the existence of learner violence in schools, traditionally a place of learning and growth, is particularly painful. As a consequence, violence is often left out of the official agenda and public debates on education.
Exposure to violence, so graphically choreographed on television, obliterate or obscure the boundaries that society has created between good and evil, public and private, shame and pride.
It is imperative that those in charge of education remove violent learners from class to increase the quality and quantity of learning for motivated and well-behaved students. Scholars must take responsibility for their behaviour by accepting the consequences for their actions.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
