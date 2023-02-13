The news that Kieran Forbes (Bhova or AKA) has passed on hit me as if I had personally met and known him. From what I’ve heard about him, he appeared to be a good man. Whatever the reason for his killing, he did not deserve execution.
Forbes stood firm about his commitment and love for SA. He was outspoken and had strong views about the sovereignty of the country and loved its people. South Africans, needless to say, loved him abundantly.
We just pray and where we can help police to catch the killers.
Having to lose such an important person in our country it would be foolhardy to treat this as another statistic. We must not allow criminals to rule and run this beautiful country to the ground.
We cannot live in fear in our own country, which is being turned upside down by criminals, with the aid of inept policing.
Nkosinathi Maseko, Mulbarton
READER LETTER | AKA loved SA dearly
Image: Instagram/AKA
