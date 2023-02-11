'Our son was loved and he gave love in return' — Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' parents release statement

In the statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the rapper's parents confirmed his death.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

The Forbes family said they are awaiting further details from Durban police with regard to the investigation into his death.

Read the full statement below: