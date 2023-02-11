"The two were fatally wounded on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban just after 10pm on Friday night, February 10 2023. Information at police's disposal at this stage indicate that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range," provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.
"The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot. Both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing.”
In Instagram posts over the past few weeks, AKA has been sharing his plans to continue his birthday celebrations.
He had performed in different clubs over the past few days.
In a statement, his family said they were waiting for more information from the police regarding the shooting.
“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and most importantly a father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To his legions of fans he was AKA, SupaMega, an Bhova.
"Our son was loved and he gave us that love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for compassion, space and time to congregate as family decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in their prayers and uplifted in the Lord," the statement read.
AKA had planned a series of 35th birthday celebrations
The rapper was due to drop an album on February 27
"Thank You for all your kind words and birthday messages and Thank God for another year on this Earth. Looking forward to seeing what he has in store for me in 2023."
This is a post from slain award-winning rapper AKA on January 28 as he celebrated his birthday.
He shared images of a cake with blown out candles and his daughter Kairo whom he had with DJ Zinhle.
AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed with another person on Durban's famous Florida Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night.
The 35-year-old had planned yet another birthday celebration at Yugo in Durban on the night he was gunned down.
Shortly after the shooting, the club announced that the event had been cancelled.
“Urgent announcement: event has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”
KZN police last night confirmed the incident, saying they were investigating two counts of murder.
AKA was regarded as one of the best rappers on the continent. He was a songwriter, music producer an entrepreneur.
He rose to stardom in 2011 with the release of his debut album, Altar Ego, which features hits such as I Want It All, All I Know and the smash hit single Victory Lap.
Altar Ego received numerous accolades such as Best Hip Hop Album and Best Produced Album at the 2011 Metro FM Music Awards.
The album was further awarded the Best Street Urban Music Album and AKA won Male Artist of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas) in 2012.
He went on to release several successful albums thereafter such as Levels, Touch my Blood and Bhovamania.
AKA dropped Prada, featuring award-winning rapper Khuli Chana on January 22, just six days before his birthday.
In his last post on Friday, AKA once again shared that he would be dropping an album this month.
"MASS COUNTRY 27/02/2023 … hit the link in the bio and pre add the album NOW." (sic)
With the post is a series of pictures, including one where he is standing in the dark with raised hands and a spotlight shining over his head.
Tributes have been pouring in.
Department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) said: “DSAC has learned with shock of the passing of iconic South African AKA, who passed away following a fatal shooting... AKA was known as one of the most patriotic artists who literally flew the South African flag high everywhere he went around the globe.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, industry peers and fans throughout the continent. Rest in peace Supa Mega."
KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube condemned the "senseless and violent killing"..
“According to the South African Police Service AKA and another victim were shot and killed at close range on Florida Road, Durban last night. This is a sad day in our province and country and the music industry. We are shattered at the manner of his death.
"This is a tragedy of monumental proportions and we call on the law enforcement authorities and the people of our province and country to join hands in ensuring that the killers are brought to Justice. Law enforcement authorities must speedily respond and solve this senseless murder so that the assailants face the full might of the law. Our province cannot be associated with assassins who kill innocent lives with impunity.”
The ANC has also sent condolences to AKA's family.
Rapper AKA killed in shooting
"We are dismayed that such a bright star has been dimmed at its dawn. AKA served as an inspiration in the development trajectory of South Africa and the continent. He flew the South African flag high in the global music stage, swooping a number of prestigious awards in the country and abroad. We shall always remember him as that opinionated radical who stood at the forefront of the cultural revolution - against all odds.
"We wish to extend our condolences to his mother Lynn Forbes and daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes as well as the rest of the family, friends, and the creative sector. May they find solace in knowing that their grief is shared by the entire nation. The South African music industry is indeed poorer without AKA. We call on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this brutal murder are brought to book."
