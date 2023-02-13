As the EFF protested inside the Cape Town City Hall during the State of the Nation Address, one wonders whether their strategy to take centre stage ahead of the address is bearing fruit or has passed its sell-by date.
The almost predictable behaviour by the red berets has always been anticipated by parliamentary officials and the general public. The fact that they are always thrown out and the president goes on to do what the sitting is there to hear, might prove that it's time for the EFF to change tack here and come up with more innovative ways of making their dissatisfaction known.
Kiekie Mboweni
Nkowankowa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | EFF's Sona protests have reached sell-by date
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
