They appeared from nothing, taking over our social media feeds, marching forward like mindless zombies, but much more attractive, with their advice on Bitcoin, which restaurants to be seen at, and the best choice of nappies for newborns. And on rare occasions, a hashtag that admitted they were paid for their wisdom.
Why they were paid for their wisdom was puzzling as often someone else wrote their material and Bitcoin was a dubious investment?
There was no Kryptonite to stop them except perhaps tinned instant coffee until our heroes rode over the rise, the government bureaucrats and tax officials. Influencers in Australia are going to be investigated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to make sure that they disclose they are being paid by the brands they are promoting, and that endorsements and testimonials are not misleading. Not revealing that she was paid for a cryptocurrency promotion cost Kim Kardashian over $1m although her role as an influencer has made her very wealthy.
The Australian tax department has announced that influencers who make money from their posts are required to pay tax, yes tax, like everyone else. These two actions of having to be honest and pay your dues may send many of them out to look for real work or it would if social media wasn't their whole world.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER|Influencers will look for real jobs if they pay tax
