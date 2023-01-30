When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace. For the world to have peace, it has to start with you.
It has to start in your own family spreading out to your friends and neighbours. Ultimately, the whole world will be covered with unconditional love and it will become a better place.
If you don’t love yourself, you cannot love others. You will never be able to do so because you are in darkness. If you have no compassion for yourself then you will not be able to develop compassion for others. Be an instrument of love and peace.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Kwamhlanga
READER LETTER|Love has power, always
Image: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG
