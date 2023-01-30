×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER|Love has power, always

By READER LETTER - 30 January 2023 - 12:29
Stock photo.
Hug Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG

When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace. For the world to have peace, it has to start with you.

It has to start in your own family spreading out to your friends and neighbours. Ultimately, the whole world will be covered with unconditional love and it will become a better place.

If you don’t love yourself, you cannot love others. You will never be able to do so because you are in darkness. If you have no compassion for yourself then you will not be able to develop compassion for others. Be an instrument of love and peace.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Kwamhlanga

READER LETTER | Eskom's problem is maintenance, not supply

Eskom should focus on energy supply, maintenance and procurement, while the government provides policy on sources of energy.
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Zuma trying to stall his corruption trial yet again

The charges levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa were meant to delay the start of Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial.
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Praise leaders when they do good

Let’s not attack leaders for the sake of it.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding