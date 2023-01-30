The secretary-general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has appointed Prof Mojanku Gumbi as an adviser for addressing racism in the workplace. To support him, an anti-racism team has been established. Good move. A shop steward known as Duncan of Sulzer Pumps at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga complained about whites being paid more than blacks at the company.
He was suspended after raising the issue on SAfm radio last week. It’s true the firm’s reputation was damaged. The head of the business’s human resources disputed the claim. The norm with victims is to check the facts before you open your mouth.
Disciplinary hearings and law courts demand adequate evidence before favourably prosecuting. Prosecution is a field where great legal minds play out. To have such legal eagles, you’ll have to dig deep into your pocket. Businesses have more financial resources than the working class.
The big brothers can easily crush your evidence and justify their wrongdoing.
Once again, the pot-bellied union officials and the irrelevance of the department of labour inspectors were exposed. There’s no smoke without fire, that’s why the UN established such a vital unit within its ranks. When farmers are disadvantaged, AfriForum’s legal wing is quick to act. I urge black lawyers to copy the civil rights group and help the vulnerable Duncan. It is not the first salary disparity claim to have been made in other companies.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER|Black lawyers should copy AfriForum
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
