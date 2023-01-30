×

Letters

READER LETTER| DA only interested in keeping policy status quo

30 January 2023 - 12:35
DA marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the governing party ANC's headquarters Luthuli House to highlight the country's load-shedding crisis.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Is it not ironic that the DA made an application to the high court to challenge the policy of the ANC when it does not want its own policies to be challenged? The resignation of Herman Mashaba as mayor of the City of Johannesburg was instigated by its policies and now Dr Mpho Phalatse is collateral damage.

We had sincere and faithful mayors who work tirelessly to deliver change being appointed by the DA to lure voters while those who implement its policies in section 79 committees, municipal councils, federal council chair, national and provincial legislatures are only focusing on middle-to-upper-class suburbs.

They want mayors to campaign in branded protective clothing for grass-cutting, road resurfacing and road markings in communities but these trivial matters disguise real issues such as delivering substantive services in informal settlements. They want them at the frontline to be seen by the media but not in meetings to change their policies to become pro-poor.

It is obvious they are not going to allow anyone, whether from the DA or coalition parties, into positions where they can make real change and now Phalatse is removed as mayor to protect policy status quo.

Israel Tshetlhane, by email

