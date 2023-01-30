Is it not ironic that the DA made an application to the high court to challenge the policy of the ANC when it does not want its own policies to be challenged? The resignation of Herman Mashaba as mayor of the City of Johannesburg was instigated by its policies and now Dr Mpho Phalatse is collateral damage.
We had sincere and faithful mayors who work tirelessly to deliver change being appointed by the DA to lure voters while those who implement its policies in section 79 committees, municipal councils, federal council chair, national and provincial legislatures are only focusing on middle-to-upper-class suburbs.
They want mayors to campaign in branded protective clothing for grass-cutting, road resurfacing and road markings in communities but these trivial matters disguise real issues such as delivering substantive services in informal settlements. They want them at the frontline to be seen by the media but not in meetings to change their policies to become pro-poor.
It is obvious they are not going to allow anyone, whether from the DA or coalition parties, into positions where they can make real change and now Phalatse is removed as mayor to protect policy status quo.
Israel Tshetlhane, by email
READER LETTER| DA only interested in keeping policy status quo
Image: Thulani Mbele
Is it not ironic that the DA made an application to the high court to challenge the policy of the ANC when it does not want its own policies to be challenged? The resignation of Herman Mashaba as mayor of the City of Johannesburg was instigated by its policies and now Dr Mpho Phalatse is collateral damage.
We had sincere and faithful mayors who work tirelessly to deliver change being appointed by the DA to lure voters while those who implement its policies in section 79 committees, municipal councils, federal council chair, national and provincial legislatures are only focusing on middle-to-upper-class suburbs.
They want mayors to campaign in branded protective clothing for grass-cutting, road resurfacing and road markings in communities but these trivial matters disguise real issues such as delivering substantive services in informal settlements. They want them at the frontline to be seen by the media but not in meetings to change their policies to become pro-poor.
It is obvious they are not going to allow anyone, whether from the DA or coalition parties, into positions where they can make real change and now Phalatse is removed as mayor to protect policy status quo.
Israel Tshetlhane, by email
READER LETTER | Zuma trying to stall his corruption trial yet again
READER LETTER | Be mindful of what you post on social media
READER LETTER | Tighten borders to stop senseless immigration to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos