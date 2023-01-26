While there is no manual on how to use social media, one could shoot themselves in the foot if they are not careful with the content they post.
We should bear it in mind that not all people who go through our posts wish us the best in life. In real life, we wouldn't want such people to enter our homes and businesses as they please, yet through social media we let them do so freely. To be safe from such, we must be careful not to open the curtains on our lives through posting every move we make.
Through social media, children get stolen and ideas hijacked. Prevention is better than cure. If possible, revisit your previous posts and delete content that puts your safety and that of your family in jeopardy.
All the best for 2023.
Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Be mindful of what you post on social media
Image: 123RF/skynext
