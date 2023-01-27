×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma trying to stall his corruption trial yet again

By READER LETTER - 27 January 2023 - 11:02
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The charges levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa were meant to delay the start of Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial. Zuma was merely seeking to raise an attempt to stall his trial, because he is aware that long jail term awaits him.

This was an abuse of court process, and an abuse of legal processes because from the start there was a very slim ground on which to pin any criminal charges against Ramaphosa. We all know that a nolle prosequi should only be issued after the National Prosecuting Authority has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute. Dali Mpofu is really misleading, misguiding and financially milking the crooner from Nkandla dry.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

Zuma to appeal Ramaphosa private prosecution interdict

Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
News
1 week ago

Decision on legality of Zuma's prosecution of Ramaphosa set for May

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application on whether or not his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma is lawful will be heard on May 17 ...
News
1 week ago

High court interdicts Zuma from pursuing private prosecution against Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma has been interdicted from pursuing a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding