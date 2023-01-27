The charges levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa were meant to delay the start of Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial. Zuma was merely seeking to raise an attempt to stall his trial, because he is aware that long jail term awaits him.
This was an abuse of court process, and an abuse of legal processes because from the start there was a very slim ground on which to pin any criminal charges against Ramaphosa. We all know that a nolle prosequi should only be issued after the National Prosecuting Authority has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute. Dali Mpofu is really misleading, misguiding and financially milking the crooner from Nkandla dry.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Zuma trying to stall his corruption trial yet again
Image: Veli Nhlapo
