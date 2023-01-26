×

READER LETTER | Tighten borders to stop senseless immigration to SA

By READER LETTER - 26 January 2023 - 09:49
The fence on the border between SA and Zimbabwe is cut daily as Zimbabweans cross into SA. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A video of a 67-year-old Ugandan man with 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandchildren has been circulating on WhatsApp this week. He casually states that he is considering immigrating to SA because the Ugandan government is failing to provide for his large family.

That got me thinking about what could have happened to this country if the PAC had been elected into power. The other political parties that support free movement of all Africans in the country and the lifting of border controls might have to reconsider their political views after learning about such extremely irresponsible behaviour of a man, bringing into the world so many people and expecting taxpayers of another country to foot the bill for the upkeep of his family.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi must be having his hands full warding off such senseless people. Tighten our borders; it is the only way we can hope to have a normal, peaceful life. It is hard enough to deal with our own criminal delinquents. The country is in tatters, with everyone descending on this country for all the wrong reasons.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

