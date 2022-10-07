×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

THANGO NTWASA | Idealised beauty image warps who we really are

Pressure mounting for more people to look young and perfect

07 October 2022 - 10:40
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

For many of us there are different thoughts that come up when we speak of Lil’ Kim. It could be her affair with rap legend Biggie or the many feuds she has entangled herself in as a means of protecting her status as the Queen Bee of hip-hop.

One of the most ignored issues in her life and career is her cosmetic journey, particularly her surgeries...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12