SOWETAN | Sex video an attack on women
By Sowetan - 10 November 2022 - 09:41
The social media excitement about a sex video featuring a prominent woman is a classic case of blaming and shaming the victim. It is also yet another example of the normalisation of violence against women’s bodies.
The circulation of the video tests people's commitment to gender justice and eradication of all forms of violence against women. How we react to receiving or passing it on will say more about which side of the commitment we choose to be...
