Coming from Limpopo, one would expect Gauteng things to be on top, but what I witnessed at Mamelodi Heatherely graveyard was a disgrace and a total disaster. I was there to bury my elder sister.
To begin with, there is no control over the road leading to the graveyard as taxis will come in between the cars carrying the mourners despite the cars being branded; the hearse will be separated from family cars by taxis which force their way through the convoy. As a result, the hearse will arrive at the graveside earlier and wait for the family cars that will arrive 45 minutes later.
And there was an exchange of blows I also saw next to where my sister was laid.
The graveyard itself is an eyesore; the deceased must be turning in their graves. Cars were driving over some graves as there are no roads within the cemetery and no designated parking area.
Families are lumped into one corner as if it is a mass funeral service. I witnessed five funeral services in one corner instead of placing the families at least 30m apart as the graveyard is so big.
How I wish the City of Tshwane could come and see how orderly and neat the Polokwane graveyard is. Even our rural graveyard in the Greater Letaba municipality is by far incomparable to Heatherely.
I want to believe that burying one's loved ones at that graveyard doesn't come cheap. May Tshwane do something about it and fix the infrastructure leading to that place and the yard itself. Come to Polokwane or GaKgapane township to see how dignified people are laid to rest.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Deceased turning in their graves at disgraceful state of Mamelodi cemetary
Image: 123rf.com/emelphoto
Coming from Limpopo, one would expect Gauteng things to be on top, but what I witnessed at Mamelodi Heatherely graveyard was a disgrace and a total disaster. I was there to bury my elder sister.
To begin with, there is no control over the road leading to the graveyard as taxis will come in between the cars carrying the mourners despite the cars being branded; the hearse will be separated from family cars by taxis which force their way through the convoy. As a result, the hearse will arrive at the graveside earlier and wait for the family cars that will arrive 45 minutes later.
And there was an exchange of blows I also saw next to where my sister was laid.
The graveyard itself is an eyesore; the deceased must be turning in their graves. Cars were driving over some graves as there are no roads within the cemetery and no designated parking area.
Families are lumped into one corner as if it is a mass funeral service. I witnessed five funeral services in one corner instead of placing the families at least 30m apart as the graveyard is so big.
How I wish the City of Tshwane could come and see how orderly and neat the Polokwane graveyard is. Even our rural graveyard in the Greater Letaba municipality is by far incomparable to Heatherely.
I want to believe that burying one's loved ones at that graveyard doesn't come cheap. May Tshwane do something about it and fix the infrastructure leading to that place and the yard itself. Come to Polokwane or GaKgapane township to see how dignified people are laid to rest.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos