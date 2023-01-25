×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | 30% pass rate prepares pupils for servitude

By READER LETTER - 25 January 2023 - 08:47
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the matric class of 2022 has achieved a 80,1% pass rate.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the matric class of 2022 has achieved a 80,1% pass rate.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is more interested in quantity than quality. The 30% pass mark in some matric subjects produces quantity, not quality, hence the high matric pass rate. Children from poor communities have been set up for failure in life.

Many of these learners have nothing to offer their country with such matric certificate. They are heading straight to the long queue of unemployment, they are just going to be part of statistics.

Actually, Motshekga's kind of education for children from poor communities prepares them for slavery, and to be servants/employees to her grandchildren, and never to be employers!

And this is also a good recipe for teen pregnancies, GBV, prostitution and crime. Her education system adds to the misery of the black child, and it's supportive of the country's moral decay.

Sies Angie!

Bushy Green, Kagiso

Motshekga praises class of 2022 for overcoming Covid storm

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has praised the matric class of 2022 for their hard work and resilience, saying they bravely went through a ...
News
1 week ago

'We were extremely concerned about you': Angie Motshekga tells top 2022 matrics

The country's top matric achievers for 2022 were honoured in Johannesburg on Thursday during a ministerial breakfast.
News
1 week ago

Class of 2022 defied tough odds, Motshekga says

The class of 2022 has been hailed for its resilience and for being the best class in SA history as it achieved an 80.1% pass rate despite a difficult ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding