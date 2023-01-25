Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is more interested in quantity than quality. The 30% pass mark in some matric subjects produces quantity, not quality, hence the high matric pass rate. Children from poor communities have been set up for failure in life.
READER LETTER | 30% pass rate prepares pupils for servitude
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is more interested in quantity than quality. The 30% pass mark in some matric subjects produces quantity, not quality, hence the high matric pass rate. Children from poor communities have been set up for failure in life.
Many of these learners have nothing to offer their country with such matric certificate. They are heading straight to the long queue of unemployment, they are just going to be part of statistics.
Actually, Motshekga's kind of education for children from poor communities prepares them for slavery, and to be servants/employees to her grandchildren, and never to be employers!
And this is also a good recipe for teen pregnancies, GBV, prostitution and crime. Her education system adds to the misery of the black child, and it's supportive of the country's moral decay.
Sies Angie!
Bushy Green, Kagiso
