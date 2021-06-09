Durban environmentalist wins nod to fight logistics company to preserve sacred cemetery

An environmentalist employed by the eThekwini municipality has secured a small but important victory in his legal battle to rehabilitate an old Indian cemetery used by a freight company to store containers.

Durban high court judge Jacqui Henriques has given Kuben Samie the judicial nod to pursue his legal case, ruling that he has locus standi (legal standing) to litigate.

This was in spite of fierce opposition from the company, Secona Freight Logistics, and the owners of the land in Cato Manor, the trustees of the Cato Manor Indian Cemetery.

In her ruling the judge said Cato Manor, like Sophiatown in Johannesburg and District Six in Cape Town, was an historically significant area where forced removals under apartheid and early formal resistance began.

“The area is important from a heritage and historical point of view. It has many buildings and temples of significance.”

Samie instituted court proceedings in 2017, seeking an interdict to stop the company running its business from the site and an order that the company and the trust fence it off and engage experts to evaluate and assess the damage caused to historic graves, burial grounds, tombstones and the historic crematorium.

He sought a further order that the cemetery be rehabilitated and be declared a heritage site.

Henriques said it was common cause the site was used as a cemetery and housed a now dilapidated and unused crematorium. There were no visible tombstones on the site, only about 1,000 containers.

When the matter came before her for argument, the parties agreed to only deal with a preliminary issue: whether Samie had locus standi, with the trust arguing that he was acting alone, in his private capacity, and not in the public interest.

Samie, in his affidavit, said he knew the site from when he was young and knew it to be an important reflection of the history and culture of the people of Indian origin.