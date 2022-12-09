Limpopo parents lay son to rest after two years
'Hyenas' hounded family out of cemetary over fine
For the past two years Petros Kekae,94, lived with the pain of being forced to bury his son in his yard after he was denied the opportunity to lay him to rest at the public cemetery because he could not pay R1,000 fine.
Yesterday Kekae, expressed relief after he was finally able to have his late son Lesiba’s remains exhumed and buried at the local cemetery at Dikgokgopeng village, outside Mokopane, in Limpopo. ..
