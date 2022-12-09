×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo parents lay son to rest after two years

'Hyenas' hounded family out of cemetary over fine

09 December 2022 - 08:04
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

For the past two years Petros Kekae,94, lived with the pain of being forced to bury his son in his yard after he was denied the opportunity to lay him to rest at the public cemetery because he could not pay R1,000 fine.

Yesterday Kekae, expressed relief after he was finally able to have his late son Lesiba’s remains exhumed and buried at the local cemetery at Dikgokgopeng village, outside Mokopane, in Limpopo. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...