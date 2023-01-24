×

READER LETTER | Davos a meeting of ruthless, crooked cabal

By READER LETTER - 24 January 2023 - 09:24
China's Vice-Premier Liu He addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023.
Image: Arnd Wiegmann

The one world order plotters have gathered for their ritual meeting in Davos. Over the past 50 years there exists solid evidence that a ruthless, highly organised, crooked cabal has achieved substantial influence over governments and the mainstream media with the ultimate goal of establishing a global dictatorship.

The symptoms are only too apparent. Wars based on lies, terror attacks riddled with anomalies and blamed on an ever-elusive enemy, the paring away of national sovereignties, regular tax increases with nothing to show for it, and an inexorable trend towards authoritarian global governance.

Political correctness gone mad, a continuous real-time Stalinesque rewriting of history and a preponderance of spin over substance, corrupt leaders who get away with almost anything, declining education, the list goes on. The year 2023 will be a defining year for mankind.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

