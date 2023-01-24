×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA's greatest liability is the ANC

By READER LETTER - 24 January 2023 - 09:17
File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The greatest liability in our beloved SA or Azania is the ANC government with the BEE policy that politicians use to loot. This policy is destroying the economy and the livelihoods of the poorest of the poor.

The ANC government has ruined almost everything that was functioning in this country with this BBBEE. At the local government level they implemented this policy to eradicate general work-service, citing budget constraints and forgetting that these general workers were contributing to the fiscus.

One is not surprised to see that the auditor-general has uncovered adverse financial reports from municipalities run by the ANC government. The coalition governments have aggravated the looting by ANC executives in all the metros they ran.

The ANC will never, ever win the urban municipalities again. They have put themselves into this situation. The ANC should brace itself for a coalition government in the coming 2024 general elections or an astonishing disappointing loss that will humble them. The saddest part is that when they lose they will put the blame on the poor.

This year is going to separate the real politicians from the fake ones because they will have to campaign to woo voters in door-to-door campaigns. Who will welcome them into their homes?

The so-called tripartite alliance no longer has any relevance. Any worker voting for the ANC in the coming general elections is out of touch with realities in this country. The ANC I know will never fix any of the problems.

Johannesburg, the once revered world-class African City, is literally a dump site, with blocked drains, dripping taps, huge and deep potholes in major roads.

The ANC executives support a pro-poor budget so they can loot municipal financial resources. No wonder ANC-run municipalities have collapsed across the country.

I personally advocate for the removal of this liability called ANC.

Collins Pelo, by email

LYBORN RIKHOTSO | ANC will win 2024 elections, but must convince KZN

Those who predict that the ANC will dip below 50% are dreaming. The party may be down, but opposition parties will be surprised when it wins the 2024 ...
Opinion
1 week ago

MOSES ZOLA KA-MANAKE | Heart bleeds as ANC comrades die lonely deaths

It is heartbreaking to see that those who sacrificed their lives to liberate SA live in poverty and squalor today, depending on handouts to get ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | ANC brought change for good but can still do more

The government can do more.
Opinion
1 week ago

