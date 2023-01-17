×

South Africa

Politicians tell Ramaphosa SA cannot afford two more years of loadshedding

Malema calls for president to resign

17 January 2023 - 07:18
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

There is no quick solution to fixing the Eskom energy crisis. This, according to insiders who attended a meeting of political parties represented in parliament on Sunday, is what President Cyril Ramaphosa told the gathering.

Ramaphosa said that, in addition, Eskom also had money problems...

