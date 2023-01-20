SA puts best foot forward at Davos, but power tops agenda
Government looks at independent power producers
SA‘s “resilient economy with its dynamic business environment” has been well received by international investors and the country is now selling the story at the World Economic Forum in Davos, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Godongwana, who is leading a delegation of ministers and business in Davos, Switzerland, said: “Understandably, the energy crisis was top of mind for businesses with interests in investing in the country...
SA puts best foot forward at Davos, but power tops agenda
Government looks at independent power producers
SA‘s “resilient economy with its dynamic business environment” has been well received by international investors and the country is now selling the story at the World Economic Forum in Davos, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Godongwana, who is leading a delegation of ministers and business in Davos, Switzerland, said: “Understandably, the energy crisis was top of mind for businesses with interests in investing in the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos