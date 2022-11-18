READER LETTER | Stop the dumping pandemic in townships

The problem of littering in our townships has reached pandemic levels. People must be urged to use relevant sites for dumping or face punishment for throwing their rubbish all over the place.
The government should make laws about illegal dumping clear to residents at all times, and that there are consequences for those who break the laws.
Residents must also know they cannot dump the rubble that is left behind after their building projects at their homes. Dobsonville, Meadowlands, Bramfischerville and Snake Park should be the last townships to litter because Marie Louise dumping facility is just around the corner from them.
Every open space in the townships has become a dumping place. Joburg refuse removal company Pikitup is trying by all means to clean up those dumping spots. However, two or three days later members of the community start to dump there again.
Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo
