Stop littering and peeing everywhere, it isn't our values

Before 1994, black people did not throw trash in open municipal land in our townships, cities and towns. We didn't pee on the streets against perimeter walls and trees in public spaces. But after 1994 we became a trash nation as we started throwing all sorts of litter on open municipal lands and peeing on the streets of townships and cities.



We even threatened those who dared ask us to refrain from littering. Now we even threatened law enforcement agencies when they warn us against peeing on the streets...