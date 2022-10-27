President Cyril Ramaphosa has a very annoying and irritating tendency of running away from criticism.
This type of behaviour leaves him looking guilty on all accusations levelled against him.
Ramaphosa is not a saint and must stop behaving like one. He was No.2 behind the criminally implicated Jacob Zuma. He must learn to promptly respond to criticism otherwise his image looks dented, as it is now, due to his silence.
Ramaphosa has a lot of support but sometimes he leaves some of his most fervent supporters scratching their heads about his abnormal behaviour of silence in a sea of criticism.
One other thing about him is his lack of response towards those who suffered from the recent floods in KZN. I would rather see Ramaphosa attending to these cases than him engaging at the Union Buildings with numerous groups of well-fed diplomats
People on the ground are bleeding with everyday challenges and poverty and they don’t understand the behaviour of their so-called president busy with caviar and gourmet food with foreign dignitaries while they suffer everyday challenges.
Ramaphosa must mix engaging poor people with his overzealous meetings with foreign dignitaries that make no sense to ordinary people.
The KZN flood issue is a very serious issue as well as victims of the July unrest. People suffered a lot there and billions were promised to people. Where and what happened to that help? Instead these people have become victims of shameless thugs who pay them uninvited visits and rob them of the little that was left of their belongings.
Having no roof over your head is the worst form of undignified living.
Please, Mr President just wake up from your deep sleep. The people who voted for you are crying tears of despair. At least show them some respect and dignity.
Look after them and stop your cheap talks and ignorance.
Pius Mashaba, email
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa must step up to help people suffering
Silence in a sea of criticism puzzling
Image: Denvor de Wee
