Columnists

FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | We are being kept in the dark on problems at power utility

When will SA be told the truth about Eskom?

14 October 2022 - 11:05
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

Last weekend South Africans got a taste of how a weekend parole for one serving a prison sentence might feel like. We did not have loadshedding for the first time in goodness knows how long.

One thing that has not changed is the conversation as to whether Eskom has the right people for this challenge to the nation’s economic and jobs future...

