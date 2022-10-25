SOWETAN | Act swiftly on graft, Mr President
By Sowetan - 25 October 2022 - 09:45
We welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of measures to deal with corruption.
Ramaphosa described corruption as “a crime against the people of SA”, in a message that can be described as his strongest against graft since he took office...
SOWETAN | Act swiftly on graft, Mr President
We welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of measures to deal with corruption.
Ramaphosa described corruption as “a crime against the people of SA”, in a message that can be described as his strongest against graft since he took office...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos